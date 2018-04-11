Sabby Management LLC Invests $5.70 Million in Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) Stock

Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 110,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,699,000. Spark Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Spark Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,021,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Spark Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spark Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,012,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Spark Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 53,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONCE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spark Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,618.62, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.56. Spark Therapeutics has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $91.75.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.73). Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,100.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The company had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 million. equities research analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Spark Therapeutics Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

