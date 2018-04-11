Sabby Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,128,588 Fibrocell Science Inc (FCSC)

Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,128,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 4.36% of Fibrocell Science at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Fibrocell Science in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fibrocell Science during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Third Security LLC raised its stake in Fibrocell Science by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 8,267,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,273 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Fibrocell Science during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fibrocell Science during the third quarter worth about $909,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fibrocell Science stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. 160,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.48. Fibrocell Science Inc has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.64.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.42). sell-side analysts expect that Fibrocell Science Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on Fibrocell Science and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fibrocell Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fibrocell Science presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Fibrocell Science Company Profile

Fibrocell Science, Inc is an autologous cell and gene therapy company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing localized therapies for diseases affecting the skin, connective tissue and joints. Its product candidate, azficel-T, is in development to treat patients suffering from vocal cord scarring that is either idiopathic or age-related.

