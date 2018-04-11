Sabby Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,322 RedHill Biopharma Ltd (RDHL)

Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:RDHL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 0.10% of RedHill Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 46.6% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Nomura initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. RedHill Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. 10,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.67. RedHill Biopharma Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. sell-side analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RedHill Biopharma Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, and in-licensed/acquired drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company commercializes three gastrointestinal products in the United States, such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and acute enterocolitis and duodenal ulcers; EnteraGam, a prescription medical food intended for the dietary management, under medical supervision, of chronic diarrhea and loose stools; and Esomeprazole Strontium Delayed-Release Capsules 49.3 mg, a prescription proton pump inhibitor drug product indicated for adults for the treatment of GERD, risk reduction of NSAID-associated gastric ulcer, Helicobacter pylori eradication to reduce the risk of duodenal ulcer recurrence, and for pathological hypersecretory conditions.

