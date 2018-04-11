Sabby Management LLC Increases Stake in Neurometrix Inc (NURO)

Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,478 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC owned 7.66% of Neurometrix worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Neurometrix by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NURO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 218,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,315. Neurometrix Inc has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurometrix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurometrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Neurometrix Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company combining bioelectrical and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders and diabetes. The Company is engaged in the sale of medical equipment, and consumables and accessories. It has two principal product lines: Wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and Point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests.

