Sabby Management LLC Invests $477,000 in NanoVibronix (NAOV)

Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 2.70% of NanoVibronix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NanoVibronix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NAOV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.68. 5,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,153. NanoVibronix has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $7.32.

NanoVibronix Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target wound healing and pain therapy. Its products include WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing; PainShield, a disposable patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

