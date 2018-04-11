Sabby Management LLC Buys Shares of 932,350 Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 932,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.10% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

APDN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 105,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,509. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.45.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 149.68% and a negative net margin of 268.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APDN. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on Applied DNA Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc provides biotechnology based security solutions for supply chain security, brand protection, and law enforcement applications in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

