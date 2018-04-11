Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, March 26th, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Raymond James Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.45.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,420. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3,155.13, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $166.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.82 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 178.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 337,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 216,669 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 145.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 166,039 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.1% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 369,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 115.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,105,000 after purchasing an additional 709,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 22.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Company’s segment includes investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company’s primary business consists of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector.

