Sabre (SABR) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, March 24th.

SABR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Sabre from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Sabre stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,286,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,560.88, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. Sabre has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.54 million. Sabre had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 53.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Sabre will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 8,869,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $197,526,949.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 33,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 769,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

