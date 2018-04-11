Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Buckingham Research

Investment analysts at Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) in a report released on Monday, March 26th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Saia from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Saia from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stephens restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of Saia stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $71.30. 383,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,400. Saia has a 1-year low of $41.28 and a 1-year high of $80.25. The company has a market cap of $1,848.70, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Saia had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Saia will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $324,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,157 shares in the company, valued at $897,429.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 53,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $3,935,717.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,332. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 107,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

Saia, Inc is a transportation company. The Company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company also offers a range of other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across the United States. The Company’s subsidiary Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC (Saia LTL Freight) is a LTL carrier.

