Salem Media Group (SALM) Given “Buy” Rating at Noble Financial

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Noble Financial in a research note issued on Friday, March 16th.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SALM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:SALM remained flat at $$3.40 on Friday. 52,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,998. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $87.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 52,338 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares during the period. 30.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Salem Media Group (SALM) Given “Buy” Rating at Noble Financial” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/salem-media-group-salm-receives-buy-rating-from-noble-financial-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc, formerly Salem Communications Corporation, is a multi-media company specializing in Christian and Conservative content, with media properties consisting of radio broadcasting, digital media, and book, magazine and newsletter publishing. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing.

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.