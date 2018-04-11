Salesforce.com (CRM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Salesforce.com from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. UBS set a $144.00 price objective on Salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Vetr raised Salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Salesforce.com from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.85.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $119.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84,646.34, a P/E ratio of 265.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,850 shares of Salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $194,268.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,865.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.82 per share, for a total transaction of $766,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,873.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,566 shares of company stock worth $40,025,472 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Salesforce.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 27,382 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Salesforce.com by 16.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce.com by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its position in Salesforce.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 20,751 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce.com by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

