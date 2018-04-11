Sallie Mae (SLM) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.20

Media stories about Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sallie Mae earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.8968075585397 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

SLM stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,000. Sallie Mae has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $4,985.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Sallie Mae had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $309.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. analysts anticipate that Sallie Mae will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sallie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sallie Mae from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sallie Mae in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sallie Mae in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sallie Mae in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

In other Sallie Mae news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 13,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $160,774.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,257,951.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 64,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $707,205.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,679. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sallie Mae

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

