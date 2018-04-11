SALT Price Tops $2.31 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $2.31 or 0.00033557 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Liqui, OKEx and Radar Relay. During the last week, SALT has traded 17% higher against the dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $130.11 million and approximately $9.31 million worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002977 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00842599 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014518 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00172655 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,367,869 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Token Store, EtherDelta, Gate.io, Binance, OKEx, Huobi, Upbit, Radar Relay and Liqui. It is not presently possible to buy SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

