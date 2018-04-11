Salzgitter AG (SZG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €44.44 ($54.87).

Several research firms recently commented on SZG. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($58.02) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Goldman Sachs set a €58.00 ($71.60) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase set a €42.00 ($51.85) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup set a €50.00 ($61.73) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €50.00 ($61.73) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Salzgitter stock traded down €0.44 ($0.54) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €41.17 ($50.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €29.74 ($36.72) and a 12 month high of €52.40 ($64.69).

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

