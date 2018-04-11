San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of NYSE:SJT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,555. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.68, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of -0.07.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Burlington's oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells.

