Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,623 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Sanderson Farms worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director John Bierbusse sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $90,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAFM. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $136.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.10.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $114.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,592.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.49. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.64 and a 12 month high of $176.43.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.22 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/sanderson-farms-inc-safm-shares-sold-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc.html.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.