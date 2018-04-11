Contrasting SandRidge Mississippian (SDR) & Enduro Royalty Trust (NDRO)

Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE: NDRO) and SandRidge Mississippian (NYSE:SDR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Enduro Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. SandRidge Mississippian pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.2%. Enduro Royalty Trust pays out 188.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Enduro Royalty Trust and SandRidge Mississippian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enduro Royalty Trust 61.84% 45.42% 45.42% SandRidge Mississippian 74.18% 17.64% 17.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Enduro Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of SandRidge Mississippian shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enduro Royalty Trust and SandRidge Mississippian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enduro Royalty Trust $45.59 million 2.50 $44.74 million $0.26 13.27 SandRidge Mississippian $20.41 million 2.41 $16.09 million N/A N/A

Enduro Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Mississippian.

Volatility and Risk

Enduro Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Mississippian has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Enduro Royalty Trust and SandRidge Mississippian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enduro Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 SandRidge Mississippian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enduro Royalty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.94%. Given Enduro Royalty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enduro Royalty Trust is more favorable than SandRidge Mississippian.

Summary

Enduro Royalty Trust beats SandRidge Mississippian on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enduro Royalty Trust

Enduro Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About SandRidge Mississippian

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber, Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company's properties consisted of royalty interests in initial wells and 173 additional wells. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Austin, Texas. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is a subsidiary of SandRidge Exploration and Production, LLC.

