Sandy Spring Bank Has $11.11 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morningstar reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Jaffray increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Vetr raised Alphabet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,040.56 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,089.34.

In other news, Director L John Doerr sold 11,575 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.99, for a total transaction of $12,500,884.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,765.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.17, for a total value of $4,508,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656 shares in the company, valued at $739,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,720 shares of company stock worth $52,755,337. Corporate insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,031.64 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $817.02 and a 1 year high of $1,186.89. The stock has a market cap of $705,517.44, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $32.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alphabet declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

