Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€73.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €73.00 ($90.12) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DAI. BNP Paribas set a €76.00 ($93.83) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €72.00 ($88.89) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase set a €85.00 ($104.94) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($88.89) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($90.12) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €76.83 ($94.85).

DAI traded down €0.49 ($0.60) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €65.25 ($80.56). 2,917,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a 1 year low of €59.01 ($72.85) and a 1 year high of €76.36 ($94.27).

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

