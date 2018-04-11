Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €83.00 ($102.47) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.43% from the company’s current price.

SAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €93.00 ($114.81) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($80.25) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale set a €94.00 ($116.05) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group set a €80.00 ($98.77) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, S&P Global set a €78.00 ($96.30) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €79.29 ($97.89).

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €66.17 ($81.69) on Monday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($77.89) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($114.78).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/sanofi-san-pt-set-at-83-00-by-berenberg-bank.html.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. Its segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including Speciality Care (Rare Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, and Oncology), Diabetes and Cardiovascular, Established Prescription Products, Consumer Healthcare and Generics, and research and development, production and marketing activities for all of the Company’s pharmaceuticals operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.