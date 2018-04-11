Santander Brasil Plans Special Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BSBR)

Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th.

Santander Brasil has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BSBR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. 719,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,808. Santander Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $41,916.80, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of research firms have commented on BSBR. ValuEngine cut shares of Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/santander-brasil-declares-special-dividend-of-0-05-bsbr-updated.html.

About Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services.

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.