Santori & Peters Inc. Invests $126,000 in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 100.1% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $107,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.08.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.92. 5,737,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,402,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $157,681.02, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 131,447 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $4,835,935.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $8,109,037.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,214,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,641,615.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,399,951 shares of company stock worth $52,377,633 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

