SAP SE (SAP) Receives $99.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of SAP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $107.67. 130,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,288. SAP has a 12 month low of $96.17 and a 12 month high of $116.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $131,658.78, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. SAP had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE (SAP) is a software and service provider. The Company offers enterprise application software. The Company operates through two segments: Applications, Technology & Services segment, and the SAP Business Network segment. The Applications, Technology & Services segment is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscriptions to its cloud applications, and related services (primarily support services and various professional services, and support services, as well as implementation services of its software products and education services on the use of its products).

