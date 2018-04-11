SatoshiMadness Achieves Market Cap of $275,736.00 (CRYPTO:MAD)

SatoshiMadness (CURRENCY:MAD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, SatoshiMadness has traded up 101.8% against the US dollar. SatoshiMadness has a total market cap of $275,736.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of SatoshiMadness was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SatoshiMadness coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00179157 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00019790 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000135 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001203 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000625 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SatoshiMadness Coin Profile

MAD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2015. SatoshiMadness’ total supply is 2,000,683,485 coins. SatoshiMadness’ official Twitter account is @SatoshiMadness.

Buying and Selling SatoshiMadness

SatoshiMadness can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy SatoshiMadness directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SatoshiMadness must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SatoshiMadness using one of the exchanges listed above.

