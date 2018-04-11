Saul Centers (BFS) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.23

Media headlines about Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Saul Centers earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.0901211297998 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several analysts have commented on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. DA Davidson set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Saul Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Saul Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $1,082.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.39). Saul Centers had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. equities research analysts forecast that Saul Centers will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/saul-centers-bfs-given-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-23.html.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership, management and development of income-producing properties. It operates through two segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Company, which conducts all of its activities through its subsidiaries, the Saul Holdings Limited Partnership (Operating Partnership) and Subsidiary Partnerships, engages in the ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, renovation, expansion, development and financing of community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-used properties in the Washington, District of Columbia/Baltimore metropolitan area.

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.