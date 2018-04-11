Schaeffler (SHA) Given a €13.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €13.50 ($16.67) price objective by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHA. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Group set a €14.00 ($17.28) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs set a €15.10 ($18.64) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase set a €13.00 ($16.05) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($19.14) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.11 ($18.66).

SHA traded up €0.06 ($0.07) on Monday, reaching €12.86 ($15.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,042 shares. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.95) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($20.67).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

