Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) Stake Lessened by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn worth $18,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,838,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,355,000 after purchasing an additional 71,131 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,497,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its holdings in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 1,300,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,917,000 after acquiring an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 90,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 188,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 5.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TLK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 292,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,404. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk engages in telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment businesses worldwide. It offers fixed wireline telecommunications services, pay TV, and data and Internet services to home customers; mobile cellular and fixed wireless telecommunications services to individual customers; intelligent network and related services, cable television, and VoIP services; and earth station satellite up-link and down-link services, as well as leases satellite transponders capacity to broadcasters and operators, and space to other operators.

