Schneider National Inc (SNDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Schneider National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.25. Schneider National posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schneider National will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Schneider National.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Citigroup cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

In related news, CFO Lori A. Lutey sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 515,838 shares in the company, valued at $14,500,206.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the third quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNDR traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.64. 138,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,832. The stock has a market cap of $4,440.54 and a P/E ratio of 27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc is a provider of transportation, logistics and related services. The Company’s transportation solutions include one-way, intermodal, dedicated, bulk, transport management, trans loading services, international services and Schneider payment services. Its supply chain management and consulting services include logistics solution design, global supply chain services, enterprise and market entry assistance, and sourcing and compliance.

