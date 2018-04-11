BidaskClub Downgrades Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, March 16th.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SCHN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.25.

SCHN traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 348,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,234. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.73, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.82 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 706.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 685,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,977,000 after acquiring an additional 600,873 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 649,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,767,000 after acquiring an additional 47,263 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 574,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,257,000 after acquiring an additional 81,103 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 106,064 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 39,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/schnitzer-steel-industries-schn-downgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-buy-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.