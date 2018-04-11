Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in CommerceHub (CHUBA)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CommerceHub (NASDAQ:CHUBA) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of CommerceHub worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommerceHub in the third quarter valued at about $11,072,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CommerceHub during the third quarter worth about $7,074,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CommerceHub during the second quarter worth about $4,998,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in CommerceHub during the third quarter worth about $2,207,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new stake in CommerceHub during the third quarter worth about $2,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHUBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommerceHub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of CommerceHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of CommerceHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of CommerceHub in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CommerceHub in a report on Saturday, December 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CommerceHub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

CHUBA stock opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.73, a PE ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.72. CommerceHub has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $24.53.

CommerceHub (NASDAQ:CHUBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.74 million. CommerceHub had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 37.34%. equities research analysts forecast that CommerceHub will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommerceHub Company Profile

CommerceHub, Inc is a provider of cloud-based e-commerce fulfillment and marketing solutions that integrate supply, demand and delivery for retailers and consumer brands, manufacturers and distributors. The Company’s end-to-end solutions are provided through the CommerceHub software platform, a hub that streamlines integration and enables transactions among its retailer and supplier customers and their other trading partners, while also enabling them to access the online marketplaces, search engines, social and product advertising and other digital marketing channels where consumers browse and buy.

