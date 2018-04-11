Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,161 Shares of Control4 (CTRL)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Control4 worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Control4 during the third quarter valued at about $12,680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Control4 by 35.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 256,073 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Control4 during the third quarter valued at about $4,540,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Control4 by 147.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 114,329 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Control4 by 14.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,968,000 after purchasing an additional 112,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Greg Bishop sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $55,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,307.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin Plaehn sold 41,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $1,019,248.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,668. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group raised Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Control4 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Control4 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,943. The firm has a market cap of $551.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of -0.31. Control4 has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.21 million. Control4 had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Control4 will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Control4 declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,161 Shares of Control4 (CTRL)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-has-3-33-million-position-in-control4-corp-ctrl-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation (Control4) is a provider of smart home and business solutions. The Company’s smart home and small business solutions provide consumers with the ability to integrate audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, network management and other functionalities into a unified automation solution, customized to match their lifestyles and business needs.

Receive News & Ratings for Control4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Control4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.