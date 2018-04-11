Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 134.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.05% of Science Applications International worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $1,730,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $861,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 105,651 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $1,909,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Nazzic S. Keene sold 24,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $2,080,430.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,245,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $6,630,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SAIC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.24. The company had a trading volume of 196,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3,481.14, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 55.88%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/science-applications-international-corp-saic-shares-bought-by-teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-updated-updated-updated.html.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.