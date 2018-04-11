Science Applications International (SAIC) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, April 2nd.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.00. 15,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $60.21 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The company has a market cap of $3,481.14, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 55.88%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $6,630,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nazzic S. Keene sold 24,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $2,080,430.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Science Applications International (SAIC) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/science-applications-international-saic-rating-increased-to-buy-at-valuengine-updated.html.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.