Scientific Digital Imaging plc (LON:SDI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.52), with a volume of 92868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.51).

Separately, FinnCap upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Digital Imaging from GBX 32 ($0.45) to GBX 34 ($0.48) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

In other Scientific Digital Imaging news, insider David Tilston bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £13,950 ($19,717.31).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/scientific-digital-imaging-sdi-sets-new-1-year-high-at-38-00.html.

Scientific Digital Imaging Company Profile

Scientific Digital Imaging Plc designs and manufactures scientific and technology products for use in applications, including life sciences, healthcare, astronomy, consumer manufacturing and art conservation. The Company’s segment encompassing Synoptics three marketing brands, Syngene, Synbiosis and Synoptics Health; the Atik brand, which is used within Synoptics brands and sold externally to the amateur astronomy market; Osiris, and Sentek.

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Digital Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Digital Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.