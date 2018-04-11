Scientific Games Co. (SGMS) Holdings Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141,224 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Scientific Games worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGMS. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,986,000 after acquiring an additional 678,561 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 822,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,174,000 after acquiring an additional 629,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 405.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 29,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Scientific Games from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Scientific Games from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Peter A. Cohen sold 9,500 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $391,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,286,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $207,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 268,502 shares in the company, valued at $11,153,573.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,798 shares of company stock valued at $6,323,025. 40.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.31. Scientific Games Co. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $56.45.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.40 million. equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

