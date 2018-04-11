Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT) Receives $10.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on SALT. ValuEngine cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Noble Financial began coverage on Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group started coverage on Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,324,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,801,000 after purchasing an additional 366,181 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,355,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 986,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 71,203 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SALT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 36.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. equities analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.82%.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc is a shipping company. The Company owns and operates newbuilding drybulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications and carrying capacities of greater than 30,000 deadweight tons (dwt). The Company operates through two segments: Kamsarmax and Ultramax. Its Kamsarmax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 77,500 DWT to 98,700 DWT.

