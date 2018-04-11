Nevsun Resources (NSU) Price Target Raised to C$4.75

Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NSU opened at C$3.23 on Tuesday. Nevsun Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.49 and a 1 year high of C$3.45.

Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$102.36 million for the quarter. Nevsun Resources had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 43.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nevsun Resources stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,291,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,338 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.76% of Nevsun Resources worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nevsun Resources Company Profile

Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include its 100% interest in the upper zone and 60.4% interest in the lower zone of the Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and its 60% owned Bisha copper- zinc mine in Eritrea.

