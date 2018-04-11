Scotiabank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Howard Weil upgraded Royal Dutch Shell to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

RDS.A stock opened at $62.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of $51.08 and a 52-week high of $72.43. The company has a market cap of $274,472.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $85.42 billion for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Royal Dutch Shell will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

