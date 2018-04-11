Insider Buying: Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) CEO Acquires 25,281 Shares of Stock

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) CEO Scott D. Flora acquired 25,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,595.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,091.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Invuity stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,355. Invuity has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -33.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. Invuity had a negative net margin of 100.75% and a negative return on equity of 380.14%. The company had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. equities analysts forecast that Invuity will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Invuity during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Eversept Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invuity during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invuity by 987.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 58,292 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Invuity by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 87,587 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Invuity by 16.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 56,527 shares during the period. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVTY. ValuEngine cut shares of Invuity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Invuity in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invuity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Invuity

Invuity, Inc, a medical technology company, develops various surgical devices to address various surgical procedures in the United States. The company integrates its intelligent photonics technology platform into its single-use and reusable advanced surgical devices to address various critical intracavity illumination and visualization challenges.

