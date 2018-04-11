Insider Buying: IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) Director Scott Stewart acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.91 per share, with a total value of C$13,820.00.

Shares of TSE:IBG opened at C$7.32 on Wednesday. IBI Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$6.37 and a 1 year high of C$9.00.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IBI Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 80.92%. The firm had revenue of C$86.89 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 12th.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

