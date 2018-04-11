Scynexis (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Scynexis (NASDAQ:SCYX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Scynexis earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.422196583818 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

NASDAQ:SCYX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. 170,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Scynexis has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93.

Scynexis (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Scynexis had a negative net margin of 10,383.59% and a negative return on equity of 85.99%.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Scynexis in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Scynexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In related news, CEO Marco Taglietti acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $169,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 141,500 shares of company stock valued at $237,155 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Scynexis (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/scynexis-scyx-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

About Scynexis

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

Receive News & Ratings for Scynexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scynexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.