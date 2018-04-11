Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Seabridge Gold (SA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,191 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 46.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 45,986 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 233,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 33,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 39.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,590,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,410,000 after purchasing an additional 453,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

SA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. 639,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,276. Seabridge Gold has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. It also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in the Iskut-Stikine region of British Columbia; Iskut project located in the Golden Triangle Area of northwestern British Columbia; and the Courageous Lake project located in Northwest Territories, Canada.

