Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Seagate Technology (STX) Stock Price

Media coverage about Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Seagate Technology earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the data storage provider an impact score of 46.8683800191185 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

STX traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.70. 2,280,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,919,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,032.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.58. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $61.31.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 93.35% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 61.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. TheStreet raised Seagate Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.12.

In other news, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 341,738 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $18,795,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 11,491 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $595,003.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 663,165 shares of company stock worth $36,361,792. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

