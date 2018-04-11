Seagate Technology (STX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $51.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s previous close.

STX has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $59.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.58. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $61.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,126.93, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 93.35%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,380 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $322,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Brace sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,165 shares of company stock valued at $36,361,792 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 41,817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,771 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,807 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

