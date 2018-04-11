Seagate Technology (STX) versus Identiv (INVE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) and Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of Seagate Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Identiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Seagate Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Identiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Seagate Technology and Identiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seagate Technology 6.10% 93.35% 13.41% Identiv -13.52% -32.68% -10.37%

Dividends

Seagate Technology pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Identiv does not pay a dividend. Seagate Technology pays out 61.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Seagate Technology has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Identiv has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Seagate Technology and Identiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seagate Technology 3 18 6 1 2.18 Identiv 0 0 1 0 3.00

Seagate Technology currently has a consensus target price of $53.36, suggesting a potential downside of 10.09%. Identiv has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 190.70%. Given Identiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Identiv is more favorable than Seagate Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seagate Technology and Identiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seagate Technology $10.77 billion 1.57 $772.00 million $4.12 14.41 Identiv $60.22 million 0.86 -$8.13 million ($0.38) -9.05

Seagate Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Identiv. Identiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seagate Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Seagate Technology beats Identiv on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles. The company offers external backup storage solutions under the Backup Plus and Expansion product lines, as well as under the Maxtor and LaCie brand names available in capacities up to 120 terabytes. It sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. Seagate Technology plc was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global security technology company. The Company operates through four segments: Physical access control systems (PACS), Identity, Credentials and All Other. PACS segment provides solutions and services that enable the issuance, management and use of secure identity credentials in diverse markets. PACS business offers Hirsch line of controllers, including the advanced MX line, Hirsch’s Velocity management software and its Identiv connected physical access manager software, EDGE controller and reader package. Identity segment offers products to secure enterprise information, including login and printers through delivery of smart card reader products and identity management through its idOnDemand service. Credentials segment offers access cards, radio frequency identification (RFID) and near field communication products, including cards, labels, tags and stickers, as well as RF components. All Other segment includes products, such as Chipdrive and Digital Media readers.

