Seaport Global Securities Reiterates $48.00 Price Target for Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

Seaport Global Securities set a $48.00 price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.88.

PCRX opened at $36.70 on Friday. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market cap of $1,355.70, a PE ratio of -63.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.46. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/seaport-global-securities-reiterates-48-00-price-target-for-pacira-pharmaceuticals-pcrx.html.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.