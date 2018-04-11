Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Antero Midstream Partners (AM)

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Antero Midstream Partners in a report issued on Monday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities analyst B. Colson now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $1.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Antero Midstream Partners’ FY2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $210.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.43 million. Antero Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 32.74%.

AM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Antero Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Antero Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Antero Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Antero Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,546.25, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Antero Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $35.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AM. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,347,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,105 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,270,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,122,000 after buying an additional 951,855 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $22,149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,987,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $290,031,000 after buying an additional 728,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,696,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,375,000 after buying an additional 285,075 shares during the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Partners Company Profile

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

