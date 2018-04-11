Morgan Stanley Trims Seaspan (SSW) Target Price to $5.50

Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Seaspan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seaspan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Seaspan from $6.00 to $6.20 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Seaspan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seaspan in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of SSW traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 817,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,986. The firm has a market cap of $846.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.51. Seaspan has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $214.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.56 million. Seaspan had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Seaspan will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Seaspan during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Seaspan during the 4th quarter valued at $2,759,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seaspan during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,049,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Seaspan by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seaspan during the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seaspan

Seaspan Corporation is an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The Company charters pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate time charters with various container liner companies. As of February 20, 2017, it had operated a fleet of 88 containerships and had entered into contracts for the purchase of an additional eight new building containerships.

