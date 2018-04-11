SecretCoin Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SCRT)

SecretCoin (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One SecretCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SecretCoin has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. SecretCoin has a total market cap of $113,319.00 and approximately $58.00 worth of SecretCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00080504 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00016666 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About SecretCoin

SecretCoin (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. SecretCoin’s total supply is 4,228,672 coins. SecretCoin’s official website is secretcoin.club. SecretCoin’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling SecretCoin

SecretCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy SecretCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SecretCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SecretCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SecretCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SecretCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.