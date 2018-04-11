SecureWorks (SCWX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SCWX. BidaskClub cut SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.13. 146,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,736. SecureWorks has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $12.99.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.71 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SecureWorks by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in SecureWorks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 431,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 17,537 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in SecureWorks by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats.

